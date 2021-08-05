Van Buren Township planners approve final site plan for Hampton Manor

Hampton Manor, a senior housing development with 56 units for assisted living and 24 memory care units on 7.11 acres at the southeast corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads in Van Buren Township, now has its final site plan approval.

At the 55-minute virtual meeting of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission on July 14, it was announced the developers received approval on June 2 from Wayne County on the storm water retention and already had the special land use approval from the township board last Aug. 18. The preliminary site plan was approved by the commission on July 22, 2020.

The land had been six parcels which is now combined under the C (Local business) zoning.

Now that the final site plan approval is given, there will be a pre-construction meeting and then building permits will potentially be issued, said Dan Power, director of planning and economic development.

Planner Vidya Krishna of McKenna Associates said the project was delayed by Wayne County requirements and VBT requirements. There was a question about a generator being placed north of the retention pond near a single-family residence. In the final plan there is just one generator instead of two and none at the pond.

Zohaib Syed, project representative, and Bill Thompson of Lehner Associates were virtually present to speak on behalf of the applicant, Van Buren Investors Land Holdings, LLC. They said the memory care unit is along Morton Taylor Road side of the building and the outside area for that unit is fenced at both the north and south ends of the building.

Commissioner Brian Cullin asked what kind of fencing it was and they said it was six-foot, wrought-iron fencing.

Commission Chairperson Carol Thompson said she recalls during the public hearing on the project there was much discussion about water drainage. She asked to be assured this would not put more drainage issues on surrounding properties.

Stephen Clayton of Fishbeck Engineers said there would be no water problems added.

In the second item on the July 14 agenda, Pinehurst Building LLC asked for an amended site plan so four new elevations could be added to the Cobblestone Ridge project. This residential development is located on the east side of Hoeft Road and the south side of West Huron River Dr.

Director Power explained that this is a planned residential development (PRD) that was approved in 2004. The agreement lays forth terms for the particular project and the new owners wants to add these four elevations to the project.

Richard J. Canzano said he feels they meet the requirements. There were 113 lots and now there are 69 left. He said the new elevations will offer more architectural diversity.

They discussed the standards including 50% of each home having brick and 30% having side garages. Power said the design of each home will be verified by township staff as the development proceeds and they will recommend approval following conditions.

“Homes are selling in Van Buren Township,” Chairperson Thompson said.

Commissioner Medina Atchinson asked if the homes will be 50% brick in back as well and Canzano said the first floor has brick all the way around.

The Cobblestone Ridge Project site plan was approved by the commission to allow versions of four new single-family home models and architectural elevations.