Van Buren Township launches new website

Van Buren Township has launched a new government website design with the help of Revize, “The Government Website Experts.”

At its regular meeting Feb. 16 the board of trustees were introduced to the amped-up website that they were told would better serve the residents and employees of Van Buren Township.

“This has been a long, collaborative process involving every department and includes outside studies,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “Every department has been working with the Communications team to build a user-friendly searchable website. I am very proud of the spirit of shared intelligence and community that was put into building out this website.”

As COVID orders and unpredictable weather continue, government agencies like Van Buren Township are relying on the most up-to-date communication and municipality website tools, said Alysha Albrecht, VBT Communications Specialist.

“We’ve constantly discussed how to make this site as user-friendly as possible,” she said. “Now with Revize features, within seconds residents should be able to find what they’re looking for on the home page.”

Some new features include quick links with a scrolling bar, and email and text notifications where residents can sign up for real-time updates.

Another new feature holds space for Van Buren employees, with the role of an intranet server. “Intranet is basically our internal communication through the site, where employees can login and view employee resources. It’s a great feature to keep Van Buren Township and employees together in one unified space,” she said.

VBT Communications Specialist Ryan Nichols said Revize is a leading government municipality web design company, that works with many other townships, counties, and cities in Michigan and across the U.S.

Joseph Nagrant, the lead sales specialist of Revize, said, “We are constantly trying to be better than our last website. We’ve utilized best practices for Van Buren’s website to ensure top performance.”

“The proof is in the pudding with the new, live, Van Buren Township website,” said executive assistant Dan Selman. “We want to thank Revize for helping us build such a visual and dynamic website.”

