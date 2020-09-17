Van Buren Township hosts two free giveaway events for students

Van Buren Township is hosting two free giveaway events on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The first event will be from 10 a.m. until noon or while supplies last. Parents and kids can drive up to the Parks and Recreation Department entrance (on the east side of the building) at 46425 Tyler Rd. to pick up a free Insect Adventure Kit.

“Our hope is to get kids to be more active and get outside,” said Deputy Director Jennifer Zaenglein. “We want all kids to explore the micro-world around them.”

Kits are recommended for ages 4-10 and limited to the first 100 participants. Inside each kit, children will find a butterfly net, insect glasses, information about the insects in Michigan, and much more. This event is sponsored by a grant from Michigan Recreation and Parks Association (mParks) and Taste The Local Difference Michigan.

Free School Supplies

The township’s second event is hosted by the R.E.A.L. Summer Youth Program. Students, along with Detroit Wayne Integrated Mental Health (DWIHN) staff, will be passing out free school supplies and mental health awareness information to Van Buren Public Schools students in grades K-12.

The event is from noon until 4 p.m., or while supplies last, at Harris Park. Harris Park is the new DDA park located at 10151 Belleville Rd., just South of Aldi. A school ID is required.

“We’re excited to kick off this school year in R.E.A.L. style,” said Nicole Sumpter, Director of Human Resources. “Stop by the park to meet some students from the program, grab some food, and get some supplies to help you succeed this school year.”

The R.E.A.L. School Supplies event will have two food vendors on site. Ice cream from Culver’s and hot or cold sandwiches, fries, and more from food truck Hero or Villain. This event is sponsored by Van Buren Township’s R.E.A.L Summer Youth Program and DWIHN.

“We’re really excited to be offering two free giveaway events for the students of Van Buren Township,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We hope these events will ease some of the burdens on back-to-school supplies and provide some fun activities for VBT families.”

For more information about the R.E.A.L. event contact Nicole Sumpter at nsumpter@vanburen-mi.org or call (734) 699-8900, ext. 9293. #forREALvbt