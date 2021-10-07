Van Buren Township honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Spearheaded by the clerk’s office, Van Buren Township will be honoring breast cancer survivors and loved ones who’ve battled breast cancer.

The public is invited to stop by township hall any time in October and sign a breast cancer ribbon to support those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Ribbons can be signed by survivors, family members and/or friends on behalf of a loved one and will be displayed in township hall.

“I feel it’s important to honor all those who have fought breast cancer,” said Clerk Leon Wright. “The fight is not easy, but we want everyone to know we support breast cancer awareness month.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. It is estimated that in this year, approximately 30% of all new women cancer diagnoses will be breast cancer. (breastcancer.org)

In partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Clerk’s office will provide free educational material on what every woman needs to know about breast cancer.

“Breast cancer runs very deep in my family and I think it’s important to educate others about it, said account clerk Donae Hubbard. “If you, or anyone you know, is currently battling this disease, please remember to keep faith over fear and there is a network of support for you.”

According to cancer.org, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. For additional information visit vanburen-mi.org or nationalbreastcancer.org .