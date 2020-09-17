Van Buren Township explains higher water bills during pandemic

Wash, rinse, flush and repeat. Something we’ve all been doing, at home, for quite some time now and because of that many of us are seeing higher water and electric bills.

For Van Buren Township residents, the water bills received in July and August (and soon-to-be September) are from the April, May and June period, during the peak of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

For many of us working from home was the only option and this meant more flushing and running water for meal preparation and dishes. Our favorite restaurants were closed for dine-in services, with other activities and entertainment also canceled.

“The pandemic hit us all in unexpected ways,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “I’ve seen an increase in my bill, but I’m thankful we had fresh clean water coming from the taps during that time. I know our Public Services staff was working during the Stay Home order to make sure water was still flowing.”

People stayed home more due to the COVID-19 restrictions and combined with long periods of dry spells and very high temperatures, water use in the homes significantly rose.

“This spring, while we have seen a drop in water sales for local businesses, overall, our sales trends resemble those in 2018,” said James T. Taylor, VBT Water & Sewer Director.

“The only difference between 2018 and this spring, is in 2018 businesses were open, people were out and about, and like this spring we had long dry periods of little rain and higher than normal temperatures.”

On Jan. 1, 2020 a water and sewer rate increase of 5% was recommended by Taylor and approved by the VBT Board of Trustees. Since then, there have been no additional increases to the unit costs, fees or other charges.

“Since I became the Water & Sewer Director of Van Buren Township in 2013, I have never recommended, nor ever will recommend, mid-year increases to water and sewer rates. I don’t believe that to be a best business practice,” said Director Taylor.

“Costs increase every year to maintain and operate the water and sewer systems, and practicing short- and long-term planning is the answer to meeting those financial needs of the township systems, not mid-year increases.”

Taylor also pointed out that the water and sewer systems in the township are not paid for by taxes, but only by what is collected through the water bills.

Those with questions about water bills may call the township water and sewer billing office Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (734) 699-8925 or email publicservices@vanburen-mi.org. Staff will provide information on your account status, in addition to both present and past usage trends that can be used for comparisons and more.