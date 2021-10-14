Van Buren Township cuts ribbon on new ‘saddle’ section of biking/hiking trail

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce helped Van Buren Township open its “saddle” section of the Iron Belle Trail that goes through Van Buren Park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at noon on Oct. 6.

This portion of the trail will help link the hiking/biking pathway from Washtenaw County on the west and the City of Belleville on the east. Eventually the VBT part of the trail is planned to come out of Belleville on E. Huron River Drive and Edgemont and head eastward to the Lower Huron Metropark.

Park construction is set to bring the existing trail in the park out to the bridge on E. Huron River Drive to link up with the VBT portion. The Iron Belle Trail runs from Belle Isle to Ironwood in the far west end of the upper peninsula.