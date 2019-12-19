Van Buren Township clerk’s office reaches out

On Dec. 13, Van Buren Township Clerk Leon Wright and the clerk’s office presented a check for $1,000 to a family they had adopted to make sure the family had a Merry Christmas. The family is made up of grandmother Pamela Ward-Hill and her three grandchildren, ages six, five, and three. Hill had been awarded custody of the children after the death of her daughter shortly after the birth of the now three-year-old child.

Clerk Wright thanks those who donated to the cause: Trustee Kevin Martin, Treasurer Sharry Budd, and Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

Also on Dec. 13, Clerk Leon Wright and his clerk’s office staff delivered their annual Coats for School Kids to each of the seven Van Buren School District elementary schools – each in a red bag. This year not only were there more than 60 coats, but also included were much-needed gloves, scarves, mittens, hats, even underwear.

The clerk’s office and staff would like to thank the businesses and individuals that make this initiative possible. These are: US Ecology; Gasiorek, Morgan, Greco & McCauley, P.C.; Plante Moran; Waste Management; Scott Jones; Carlito Young; McKenna Associates; Susan Bartos; Wade Trim; Fishbeck, Thompson, Huber & Carr Engineering; Trustee Reggie Miller; and employee Fred Campbell.

Wright said this year they were able to bring in over $3,000 in donations and in the future he hopes to do something even bigger and partner with other organizations.