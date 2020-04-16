Van Buren School Board honors students for music achievements

At the April 13 virtual meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, Owen teacher Kathy Courter presented a list of students to be honored for Music in Our Schools month.

For more than 30 years, March has been officially designed by the National Association of Music Education for student music recognition.

“Our music programs in VBPS are full of students who take pride in their craft, whether it be singing, playing an instrument, composing music or dancing,” Courter said.

“Here are a few students we would like to recognize this month for their achievements in music.”

BHS Band – Chailyn Wacasey

McBride Choir – Anaya Goff

BHS Choir – Kayla Williams, Maddie Lieb

Owen Band – Ava Fitzsimmons, Jaedyn Jones, Janiyah McGowan

Edgemont Elementary – Kenzee Jones, Carter Meadows, Nathan Freeman, Malie Barr, Carter Phillips

Rawsonville Elementary – Aria Alonzi, Ayanah Washington, Christopher Shevrovich, DaeCorion Robinson

Tyler Elementary – Deon Sado, Joshua Ashwood, Hosanna Goff

Savage Elementary – Eain Butts (3rd), Daniya Alrawas (4th), Celeste Baker, Madison Garcia, Isabelle Meimaridis, Alicyn Palmer, Rylee Sherwood, Heavenly Taylor-Hassell, Shaylynn Toney