Van Buren Public Schools honors school board members

Van Buren Public Schools is joining 537 local and 56 intermediate school districts across Michigan in celebrating January as School Board Recognition Month.

“In another year full of challenges for public education, our school board members persevered through the adversity of 2021 to provide the best possible education for our students,” said School Superintendent Pete Kudlak.

“Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one of the very small ways to express appreciation for all they do.”

School board members represent the views and priorities of their community in the complex system of maintaining and running a district’s public schools and too often the efforts of school board members go unrecognized, he said.

“Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part,” Supt. Kudlak said. “No matter what challenges lie ahead for our district in 2022, our school board members will continue to govern to improve student achievement and provide exceptional education for all our community’s children.”

The individuals serving Van Buren Public Schools and their years of service are: Kelly Owen, nine years; Simone Pinter and Susan Featheringill, five years; Darlene Loyer Gerick, four and a half years; Amy Pearce and Calvin Hawkins, three years; and Dionne Falconer, one year.

“Thank you for your continued service!” Kudlak said.