Van Buren Charter Twp. Resolution 21-5 honors Judge Lisa Martin

Whereas, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 Lisa Martin was elected to serve as Judge in the 34th District Court, becoming the first African American to serve in this position;

Whereas, Lisa Martin is the daughter of Kenny and Robin Robinson; sister of Angelique and Nataki; and wife of the Honorable Trustee Kevin Martin;

Whereas, Lisa Martin was inspired to pursue a legal career by her Aunt Nansi Rowe who served as Corporation Counsel in the Coleman A. Young Administration;

Whereas, Lisa Martin’s impressive educational background includes being an alumnus of Detroit Cass Technical High School, Harvard University and the University of Michigan Law School earning a Juris Doctor;

Whereas, Lisa Martin has a well-rounded law career serving as a law clerk in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Kalamazoo County, representing indigent clients for the Legal Aid and Defenders Association of Detroit, as an associate in several law firms representing business clients in litigation, co-Chair for the State Bar of Michigan Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee, and most recently as a Magistrate in the 34th District Court; and

Whereas, Lisa Martin is a proud member of various non-profits, professional, and community organizations including Operation Refuge, Healthy Kidz, Inc.; Western Wayne County NAACP; and Black Women Lawyers of Michigan;

Whereas, Lisa Martin was elected to serve as Judge because she values fairness and the equal treatment of all people under the law;

Now, therefore be it resolved that on this the 2nd day of February, 2021 the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees recognizes the extraordinary achievements of Lisa Martin; her commitment to upholding justice, advocacy for the underrepresented and disadvantaged, and breaking racial barriers in the law profession.

Kevin McNamara, Supervisor

Sharry Budd, Treasurer

Leon Wright, Clerk

Kevin Martin, Trustee

Reggie Miller, Trustee

Sherry Frazier, Trustee

Donald Boynton, Trustee