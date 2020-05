U.S. Navy Blue Angels salute front-line workers with sky show

A sky show on the morning of May 12 over this area by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels saluted health professionals, emergency responders and other essential workers. The demonstration squad’s visit started just after 11:30 a.m. from the southwest, passing over Belleville, Van Buren Township, Wayne, downtown Detroit, parts of southern Oakland and then a Macomb County loop before flying back over downtown around 11:50 a.m. Another squadron was over Chicago about the same time and then one of the teams passed above Indianapolis as part of nationwide “America Strong” salutes to frontline COVID responders.