Twenty goats work to trim Horizon Park shoreline in Belleville

Twenty goats were delivered at about 10 a.m. Aug. 23 to the city of Belleville’s Horizon Park to trim the overgrown shoreline. The goats started chomping on the greenery at once. They are surrounded by a temporary electric fence.

The goats are from the Twin Willow Ranch near Milan where there are 50 more goats. Owners Mike and Doug Mourer said they will stop by to check on the goats each day. They provided a vat of water for them to drink and a mineral block to provide the extra minerals that the Michigan plant life lacks, Doug said.

The goats came to Belleville through a bid by Randy Brown Landscaping, which won the low bid for cleaning up the shoreline. They will be there from two to four weeks, with the fence being moved along the shoreline in the park.