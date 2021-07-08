Turtle Cove Aquatic Center reopens at Lower Huron Metropark

On July 1 the Turtle Cove Family Aquatic Center in the Lower Huron Metropark reopened. Now you can take a dip in the pool, race down the waterslides and float along the lazy river.

The Aquatic Center is open from noon to 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays. There are limited capacities until lifeguard staffing levels allow full capacities.

All water features including the waterslides, splash pad, lazy river, zero-depth pool and the dump bucket will be open. Food & beverage concessions will be closed until further notice.

Pricing and more details can be found at https://www.metroparks.com/parks/lower-huron-metropark/lower-huron-metropark-activities/#10 .

The Lower Huron Metropark has entries at E. Huron River Drive and Haggerty in Van Buren Township, at Bemis and Haggerty/Savage at the Van Buren Township/Sumpter Township border, and in New Boston.