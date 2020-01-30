Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes new Priest-in-Charge

Trinity Episcopal Church in Van Buren Township announces the arrival of the Reverend Alice Sherman Sawyer.

Rev. Sawyer comes to the Belleville community from Dotham, Alabama, where she served at Episcopal Church of the Nativity.

A self-described “people person,” Rev. Sawyer said she is looking forward to getting to know the whole area.

Gabby Burton alerts the public to be on the lookout for an energetic, petite blonde in clericals. Burton asked all to “let her know what a warm and wonderful town we have to share with her!”

She will begin serving as Trinity’s Priest-in-Charge starting Sunday, Feb. 2, and will be officiating regularly at both the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. All are welcome.