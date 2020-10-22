Trinity Episcopal Church sets annual ‘Blessing of the Pets’

Attention all pet lovers!

Trinity Episcopal Church on Belleville Road will host its annual Blessing of the Pets in honor of St. Francis of Assisi at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

This outdoor and socially distant event is a way to celebrate the work and legacy of St. Francis of Assisi, who was canonized in 1228 for his tireless work to protect and defend the vulnerable. St. Francis is especially known for his kindness to and respect for all animals.

Members of the public are invited to join those at Trinity with their furry, feathered, or scaly family members. For their safety, pets need to be on a leash or in a cage. Human attendees need masks.

“This is a wonderful way to celebrate the contributions our beloved pets make to our lives,” said Trinity Priest Alice Sherman Sawyer. “Follow the happy sounds of barking out to the rear parking lot at Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Rd, Van Buren Township. Treats for the pets will be provided!”