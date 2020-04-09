Trash pickup rules altered in Belleville, Van Buren Township

In order to protect the workers with Waste Management and Republic Services, there are changes in the trash pick-up services.

• Bulk pick up has been suspended effective immediately. Only trash that fits IN the can will be picked up.

• NO extra bags, boxes, containers, free-standing items, etc. will be picked up if it doesn’t fit IN the can.

• Compost pick up will NOT begin the first week in April as scheduled. This continues until further notice.

Residents of the city of Belleville may use the compost dumpster (which will be clearly marked) at the DPW yard for compost only.