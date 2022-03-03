Three BHS wrestlers, bowling team, 2 female bowlers go to state finals

Belleville High School wrestlers Demond Harrison, Landon Pepper, and Austin Martin all qualified for the Wrestling State Finals at Ford Field on March 4 and 5.

The BHS Boys Bowling Team placed second in Regionals, which qualifies them for state finals March 4 and 5. Team members are Treyvion Pratt, Nathan Folks, Sean Tinsley, Landon Kelly, Hunter Holstein, Andrew Folks, and Johnathan Hatcher.

Two female bowlers — Claudia Jenkins and Sydney Allison — finished in the Individual Top 10 at Regionals and have qualified for State.