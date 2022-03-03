Three BHS wrestlers, bowling team, 2 female bowlers go to state finals

Belleville High School wrestlers Demond Harrison, Landon Pepper, and Austin Martin all qualified for the Wrestling State Finals at Ford Field on March 4 and 5.
The BHS Boys Bowling Team placed second in Regionals, which qualifies them for state finals March 4 and 5. Team members are Treyvion Pratt, Nathan Folks, Sean Tinsley, Landon Kelly, Hunter Holstein, Andrew Folks, and Johnathan Hatcher.
Two female bowlers — Claudia Jenkins and Sydney Allison — finished in the Individual Top 10 at Regionals and have qualified for State.
Belleville High School wrestlers Demond Harrison, Landon Pepper, and Austin Martin all qualified for the Wrestling State Finals at Ford Field on March 4 and 5.