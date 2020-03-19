These are the numbers of voters who cast ballots on March 10

According to the reports from tri-community clerks the following voters cast ballots in the March 10 election.

• Belleville: 970 ballots were cast out of the 3,249 registered voters for a turnout of 29.86%. That includes 721 votes on the Democratic primary ballot, 225 on the Republican ballot, and 947 on the Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal;

• Sumpter Township: 1,906 ballots were cast out of the 7,527 registered voters for a turnout of 25.32%. That includes 1,214 votes on the Democratic primary ballot, 639 on the Republican ballot, and 1,846 on the DIA millage renewal; and

• Van Buren Township: 8,191 ballots were cast out of 23,623 registered voters for a turnout of 34.6%. That includes 6,204 votes on the Democratic primary ballot, 1,777 on the Republican ballot, and 7,933 on the DIA millage renewal.