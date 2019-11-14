Terrance O’Neal arraigned for murder of wife

Terrance O’Neal, 63, was arraigned by video at 34th District Court on Nov. 9 on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of his wife Belinda, 62, at their home at 7020 Fay Dr. in Belle Pointe Estates in Van Buren Township.

Although court-appointed attorney Jeffrey Bowdich asked for a reasonable bond since this is his client’s first offense, the judge denied bond and O’Neal was remanded to the Wayne County Jail. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 20 and his preliminary exam for Nov. 27 at 34th District Court.

He faces life in prison if found guilty of the murder charge and two years for the gun charge.

VBT police said witnesses told them both O’Neal and his wife were arguing and in the middle of the argument he allegedly shot her.

VBT Police said on Nov. 5 at 1:30 a.m., dispatch received a call from a man from out of the area stating his father who resides in VBT just called and told him he killed his mother.

VBT Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain said officers responded to the home and found the victim on the second floor deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

With assistance from the Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, O’Neal was located around 3 a.m. traveling westbound on I-94 in Berrien County and was taken into custody without incident.