Ten leased outdoor sculptures put in place in Belleville, Van Buren Township

The new leased outdoor sculptures from Midwest Sculpture Initiative were put in place May 10 at ten locations in the City of Belleville and Van Buren Township. The cost of leasing the sculptures for a year was paid by the Downtown Development Authority for each community.

“Faces Totem Pole” by Michael Magnotta is located near the Secretary of State office on E. Columbia Avenue in the City of Belleville. $15,000

“Tree Branches” by Kirk Seese is located next to the Belleville Area District Library front door in downtown Belleville. $7,500

“White Dove of Peace” by James Havens is placed in front of Chase Bank on Main Street in downtown Belleville. $4,999

“Mermaid” by Mike Sohikian is located near the Welcome to Belleville sign on Main Street near Denton Road. $8,500

“Bounce” by Todd Kime is located at the corner of Quirk and Belleville roads at the entry to Van Buren Township. $8,000

“Kaleidoscope” by Pamela Reithmeier is located on Belleville Road near McDonald’s in Van Buren Township. $4,000

“Diversity Conversation” by Kenneth M. Thompson is located at the Van Buren Township Hall on Tyler Road. $18,000

“Through” by Todd Kime is at Harris Park on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township. $11,000

“Rise” by James Oleson is placed in front of Belle Tire on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township. $32,000

“Zebra Herders II” by Mike Sohikian is located at Five Points in Belleville. $8,500