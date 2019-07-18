Teen helps father and two children when jet ski dumps them in lake

Monday, July 15, at around 8:30 or 9 p.m., Jack Haase, 16, had just returned from practicing in the Drum Line at Belleville High School when he saw a jet ski in Belleville Lake behind his home on Harmony Lane.

His mother Erin Haase said she was in the front yard when he got home and within minutes they saw that the jet ski had flipped over and three people were in the water. She said her son ran to the water, got in their boat, and went to help.

Erin called 911, but was told there were no police on the lake.

Jack said he saw that the jet ski was tipping upwards and the dad was holding a boy, around 8 or 9, who was struggling. He said the boy had a life vest on, but it was big.

The girl, about 15 or 16, kept saying, “Can I get my phone? Can I get my phone?” and kept reaching toward the craft.

Jack said when the father saw him, he called out, “Please, come help.”

Jack pulled the boy into his boat and then helped the girl and father into the boat. They were able to right the jet ski enough to tow it and he took them all to the DNR boat launch.

Jack said the family told him they lived in Plymouth.

“And, the dad paid me $50 for helping,” Jack said, which was a nice surprise.