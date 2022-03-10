Supervisor McNamara: ‘Mask mandate is over!’

During the March 1 work/study session for the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, the board discussed the ongoing mask mandate at township hall and agreed it should be over.

Then they all took off their masks, as did members of the audience.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said they had agreed to talk about the mask mandate at the first meeting in March, when they could see what the rest of the places were doing.

“Are you OK to take masks off?” he asked Clerk Leon Wright, who had been a big proponent of wearing masks to preserve everyone’s health.

“Yes,” Clerk Wright responded. “If we will follow the guidance given.”

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter asked if this was just for the vaccinated, or for the unvaccinated, too?

“There’s difference advise for those not vaccinated,” Clerk Wright said. “We can talk about it later.”

“We’ll take the state’s word,” said Supervisor McNamara.

Director Sumpter said it wasn’t the state, but a supervisor at the state who said no masks for employees.

“That’s what we’re going to do,” McNamara said. “The mask mandate is over for everybody! If you want to wear one, you can.”

This ends the required mask-wearing for police, fire, and general employees, but the policy remains unchanged on testing that has been in effect for those who are not vaccinated, clarified Deputy Supervisor Dan Selman on Friday.

Trustee Kevin Martin, who also was in strong support of the mask mandate, was not present at the work/study session. Trustee Sherry Frazier was also absent and excused.

Sale of former fire station

The work/study session actually was called to discuss what to do with old Fire Station #2 at 45581 Ecorse Rd. on 0.82 acre, west of Belleville Road. It was built in 1939 and has a floor area of 3,715 square feet.

McNamara said there is an interest in purchasing this property and the township has no policy for selling its real property.

Deputy Supervisor Dan Selman explained that DTE gas wants to buy the property. DTE recently purchased property owned by the township Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) for a gas line.

Deputy Selman said the former fire department building was decommissioned as a fire department in 2006 and used for storage by building and grounds.

He said at an April 20, 2018 meeting the board looked at parcels in the township and this parcel was not determined to be kept long-term. He said the board is being asked if it desires to sell the property.

Selman said it was for gas pipeline construction to hold above-ground throw valves to cut off gas from Detroit.

“We met as a board and determined it was surplus property and its used for storage,” McNamara said, adding the township can move those things stored there.

Barbara Rykwalder, government affairs representative, and Tim Lajiness from DTE said this is part of a redundant Van Born pipeline, necessary because otherwise they could lose gas service in the winter to 100,000 customers.

Rykwalder said it was above-grade gas regulators they intend to install and if the township desires to sell the property to DTE they could entertain the township using it for storage.

Lajiness said the construction of this part of the project is set for 2025.

“Ultimately we would have to find a place for the equipment,” McNamara said.

Lajiness said the redundancy improves service to Van Buren Township as well as other communities. He said the line runs from Rawsonville and Old Michigan, east along the railroad track to old Van Born to Van Born/Hannan to the City of Wayne.

McNamara asked what was Plan B for them and Lajiness said there is no Plan B. He said currently their plan is before the Public Service Commission.

“We have others interested,” McNamara said.

“We would like an appraisal of the property and would offer fair market value,” Lajiness said.

Selman said he got a quote for an appraisal and cost would be $2,000 for a detailed appraisal and $3,500 for an appraisal with more detail than you need.

McNamara said they should go out for an appraisal and then sell it to DTE, which will continue to let them store their equipment for a while. And, this would serve the township’s DTE customers.

“There isn’t even a policy. We could start with the appraisal,” he said.

Township attorney Dave Greco said there is no obligation to go out for bids. He said if the township had a resolution or policy it could follow that, but it doesn’t have one.

He said the township must do the sale in an above-board manner in regards to the township’s best interests. He suggested the township could obtain an appraisal for market value and if DTE wants to make an offer it could, which would be brought before board in a public meeting.

“You’re not obligated to go out for bids … but are obligated to get the best amount for the residents of the township. And act above-board in the best interests of the township,” Greco said.

Treasurer Sharry Budd agreed the board should get an appraisal and give DTE a chance to make an offer.

“It’s a utility that everyone uses,” Treasurer Budd said.

“We’ll have posts in the paper and another could contact us if they are interested in making an offer,” McNamara said.

Since the meeting was a work/study session and no votes could be taken, McNamara directed Selman to get an appraisal, which Selman said could take six weeks.

Greco said it was not necessary to get multiple appraisals since the township has a right to rely on professionals. He said multiple appraisals come when there are litigation battles over the value of property. That’s not necessary here, he said.

License plate camera policy

Trustee Reggie Miller asked about a policy on the use of 30 license plate cameras that are now installed around the township. McNamara said there was a policy so there couldn’t be abuse. He said the cameras helped in the recent kidnapping case from the school and in another case where a grandmother without custody had taken the kids.

Police at the polls

The board also heard Clerk Wright say he has seen a news report about two Republican candidates for state office saying to Livingston County poll workers that if poll workers see something going on at the polls, they should unplug the voting machines and show up armed and “be prepared to lock and load.”

“That’s why we need protection,” said Clerk Wright. “It’s a federal crime if you unplug a voting machine. It’s craziness… There’s a lot of intimidation going on … I had to bring this to your attention … We’re in a bad situation.”

Clerk Wright said he will be asking for police protection at the polls and at township hall during the upcoming elections.