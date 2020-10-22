Sumpter Twp. to consider bike trails to link to neighbors

Sumpter Township Trustee Don LaPorte suggested linking the township with neighbors Belleville and Van Buren Township by a pedestrian/bike trail.

At the Oct. 13 in-person meeting of the township board, Trustee LaPorte said he called Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous to inquire about the Huron River Drive bridge and then they got to talking about bike trails.

LaPorte said Commissioner Haidous checked and found the bridge project is on track and is scheduled to be done Nov. 15. He said they are redecking the entire bridge with rebar included and side work is being done. There was a hope of making it like the New Boston bridge, but Haidous was unsure if the budget would allow that.

That’s when LaPorte asked him about a bike trail to link Sumpter with its neighbors. LaPorte said he was thinking small, like from Willis to Hull roads to tie them together.

But, he said Haidous talked about a grander scheme, noting the state was being connected by bike trails.

LaPorte said he will present something at the next board meeting on setting up an email site for people to get information on the project. Maybe they could link to the Huron Clinton Metroparks bike trail or use utility easements.

“It won’t be taking your property,” LaPorte said of the trail.

“It would have to be a community project and it probably would increase property values around it,” he said, noting people he’s talked to about it are for it. Some are concerned that mopeds might end up running down it.

LaPorte said the board has spent so much time defending itself from accusations that it has taken away from the community projects it started, like first aid classes for the community. He said COVID-19 put a stall on everything.

“We need to start doing more for the community,” LaPorte said. “I’m happy to get more information and bring it back,” he said of the trails.

In other action at the 41-minute meeting on Oct. 13, the board

• Approved the resignation of Laura Bratby from the fire department because her commitments won’t allow her to make runs as required;

• Removed from the agenda without comment approval of the employment of Dale Kendrick for the fire department with the understanding that he passes a physical exam;

• Approved employment of James Beaumont and Jacob Kosikowski as fire fighters, pending outcomes of physical exams;

• Approved the 2021 Municipal and Community Credit contract of $9,386 and the CARES Act Funding contract of $7,410 for Sumpter, for reimbursements to the senior coordinator to stay in compliance with COVID-19 requirements;

• Approved a COVID stipend not to exceed $100 per election worker on the Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections to reward their efforts and to support successful staffing of township precincts;

• Approved Christopher Brinkmeyer as Building Official and Gerald LeBlanc, Jr., as an alternate Building/Plan Reviewer;

• Approved a letter of understanding to modify the Michigan Association of Fire Fighters contract to include that physicals are regularly taken for safety purposes, contingent on fire department approval;

• Heard attorney Rob Young say he is still working on getting the source of the information in a letter to the editor from Jim Clark;

• Heard Mary Ban ask if the board could work with the senior coordinator to get the annual senior craft fair reinstated. She said the craft fair brings a community atmosphere and is something people really enjoy; and

• Heard a two-year resident of Sumpter, an airline pilot, tell of the problems he is having with his neighbor over lot lines. He said he had a $1,200 survey done and the pins and posts are in place. He said the neighbors play loud music, are screaming and calling him and his wife names and police were called six times. He said he is told the ordinance requires fences to be on the lot line, but with a PVC fence that would intrude into the adjoining lot. He was planning to put up a welded wire fence on the property line and then a PVC fence next to it and the ordinance officer said that is perfectly fine. Board members said they would look into the situation.