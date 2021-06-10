Sumpter Twp. hires new police officer, new ordinance officer

Gino Anthony Criscenti was hired as a full-time police officer by the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees at its May 25 zoom meeting.

Public Safety Director Eric Luke asked that the board hire him at the sixth-month pay level. Director Luke said the former officer left in January and it is difficult to get applications.

Trustee Matthew Oddy said it’s not just police, but everybody is having trouble recruiting and getting qualified workers.

Luke said he would rather have the police department down one officer than go below its standards. He said Criscenti is a “great fit.”

Crescenti must pass physical and psychological evaluations and a drug screening before being sworn in.

Crescenti thanked the board via zoom for the opportunity. “I am honored to start a new chapter in my life.”

Luke pointed out Crescenti was speaking to them from Las Vegas.

The board also approved the hiring of a second, full-time ordinance officer. Kevin Scott must first pass a physical examination and drug screening. This employment must be consistent with the AFSCME union bargaining agreement.

Scott also thanked the board for the job via zoom. He said it will be “an awesome opportunity and experience…”

In other business, the board:

• Accepted the retirement, with regrets, of Ken Konka, superintendent of water and sewer, as of June 4. “He’s been an asset to our community and good wishes on his retirement”;

• Approved a Human Resources Committee to access personnel needs now and for the future. Committee members are Trustees Matt Oddy, Tim Rush, and Don LaPorte; Deputy Clerk Anthony Burdick; and Finance Director/Deputy Supervisor Michelle O’Connell;

• Extended the holding of virtual meetings until July 1, with the opportunity to continue them until Oct. 14, per MIOSHA. While there was some support for in-person meetings, Supervisor Tim Bowman said, “It’s still out there.” He referred to someone who said, “People are dying to come to the meetings,” but, “We just had an outbreak a week ago in the township that shut the whole show down. I would continue virtual meetings. That’s my opinion.” Trustee Morgan voted no;

• Appointed and designated Michelle O’Connell as worksite coordinator for the COVID Plan with mask requirements to July 1;

• Approved an application for display fireworks by Brian Messer at his residence at 41005 Judd Rd., at 10 p.m., June 26 with a rain date of June 27, with a stipulation for a updated insurance policy;

• Approved a request to send clerk’s office assistant Dawn Hadyniak to attend the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks’ Institute conference from June 13-18 at a cost not to exceed $1,350;

• Was advised the Senior Center officially reopened on May 17;

• Heard O’Connell report she has a meeting with Forgotten Harvest on May 28 to look at options for its project;

• Approved a change in the COAM contract to increase by 2% the pay difference between sergeant and corporal in the police department. The difference for sergeants and corporals would go from the present 8% to 10%. The rest of the contract stays the same. This item was not on the agenda, but township attorney Rob Young presented it during his report. Trustee Don LaPorte said, “We all agreed on COAM in closed session”; and

• Heard attorney Young also propose a resolution not on the agenda that the board passed unanimously. This resolution was to send to the state’s new redistricting commission asking it to keep Sumpter, Van Buren, and Belleville in the same district. The Belleville City Council and the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees already approved their resolutions to send to the commission.

Starting up of the regular meeting, which followed the workshop session, was delayed, waiting for Trustee Peggy Morgan to reconnect her zoom connection. She was gone a total of 28 minutes while her connection was being worked on.

Absent from the meeting were Clerk Esther Hurst and Treasurer Jim Clark.