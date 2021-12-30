Sumpter Twp. board gets DPW Internal Compliance Audit

Although a short discussion with questions on the Department of Public Works Internal Compliance Audit was scheduled to be presented by then-Township Administrator Michelle Cole and the new DPW Director John Danci during the Nov. 9 workshop before the regular meeting, there was no oral report.

A written report was included in the board packet, but not mentioned.

Cole wrote that during the new DPW director’s first weeks in Sumpter, she requested he join her in an internal audit to ensure the water reporting and testing requirements were compliant. They found two concerns.

She said the MS4 Desk Audit from May 25 required corrective actions for unsubmitted plans for the Public Education Program that requires the township to provide educational materials to residents related to storm water. She wrote that violation was quickly remedied and the documents sent to the state.

Also, there was an unfulfilled requirement for the Elicit Discharge Elimination Program, a risk assessment for pollutants that may enter the storm water system. This requirement was simply a question-and-answer form that needed to be completed. It was completed and provided to the state.

The second complication was related to regular required testing. A quarterly test was missed in July during the transition following former DPW Director Ken Kunka’s retirement. They performed the next quarterly testing on Oct. 21. The tests were flawless and there are no concerns of contamination, she wrote.

“However, we will be required to notify residents of the missed test in the consumer water report of 2022,” she wrote.