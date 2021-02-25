Sumpter Township to expand planning commission membership

Sumpter Township board members voted unanimously to direct township attorney Rob Young to prepare paperwork to expand the planning commission from its present seven members to nine members.

This was at the Feb. 9 virtual meeting of the board of trustees after an ongoing discussion led by trustee Matthew Oddy who wanted to keep Bart Patterson on the commission instead of who new Supervisor Tim Bowman appointed – Eric Partridge.

The appointment of Partridge was tabled for the third time.

Trustee Oddy started his successful campaign to keep Patterson on the commission during the Jan. 12 meeting. He worked to keep supervisor Bowman’s appointment from replacing the person he wanted. Patterson’s term had expired Jan. 12.

At the beginning of the Feb. 9 workshop, clerk Esther Hurst pointed out that the township isn’t having planning commission meetings and so this appointment could be taken off the agenda until the commission starts meeting again.

Trustee Don LaPorte, who was absent from the Jan. 26 meeting, supported Oddy’s suggestion to get the attorney to put together a resolution to expand the commission to nine.

“There’s no date on this,” trustee LaPorte said of the agenda item in his packet for that meeting. He said they have to let these individuals know what they’re signing up for and for how long. He also said more people on the commission will have a better set of eyes.”

[The minutes of the Jan. 26 meeting have the proposed term for Partridge to expire Jan. 11, 2024 and it had been on the agenda.] Clerk Hurst agreed they should have a resolution for this.

“I would like to make a motion during the regular meeting,” LaPorte said.

Oddy said Young was looking into the ordinance and, “I believe we’re already at nine.”

Young said the township ordinance allows five, seven, nine, or 11 members. He said members have different expiration dates for three-year terms, so they don’t all change at once. Young said he could have something simple at the next meeting.

“Our supervisor recommended Partridge,” said trustee Peggy Morgan. “Mr. Patterson was there temporarily. At the last board meeting there was a term expiration date. I’ve never seen it when the board overrules the supervisor who appoints. I’ve never seen a board do this.”

LaPorte said they can have more members and put on both Patterson and Patridge and one more person.

“I’m thinking it’s better for the community,” LaPorte said.

“I have no problem with nine,” trustee Morgan said. “Make it part of the motion and approve Eric Partridge now. A lot of times people are absent.”

“I have no problem with Eric Partridge,” LaPorte said. “I’d like to see a plan.”

“I would like to see a plan, too,” said Supervisor Bowman. “That’s the proper way to do it.”

[Two days after this meeting, on Feb. 11, the township held a planning commission meeting by telephone without video to discuss the sign ordinance. Commissioner Patterson and trustee Oddy were present, along with commissioners Jane Stalmack, John Honey, Mary Sherwood, and Richard Pokerwinski. Commissioner Borden was absent.] In other business at the Feb. 9 meeting, the board:

• Amended the minutes of the Feb. 2 special meeting, as requested by Oddy. He wanted the last sentence to read that Mr. Bednark agrees to accept in payment through full satisfaction of all claims through Dec. 15. Attorney Young protested the wording and Oddy said he went back and listened to the video of the meeting and that is what was said;

• Heard Young report that Bednark’s attorney “has a full plate” and didn’t get back to him that day. Oddy said the board approved a settlement upon the signing of a release, not to talk to an attorney. Young said he was to talk to her about terms put into the agreement and had to provide some additional release language. “I haven’t negotiated anything,” he said. “I got clear direction from the board on what the board is looking for,” Young said;

• Accepted the resignation of probationary Police Officer Nickolas Toth, with an effective date of Jan. 25. When Public Safety Director Eric Luke was asked to explain, he said Toth was not able to meet the standards of the police department and resigned during his probationary period;

• Approved the request of Treasurer Jim Clark to hire Cari Ford of Post, Smythe, Lutz & Ziel of Wayne to meet and assess the treasurer’s office operations and recommend training. The proposal will be presented to the board of trustees for approval prior to the activities. The cost is not to exceed $3,500;

• Approved without comment Resolution 2021-01 regarding Sumpter’s Poverty Exemptions;

• Approved the annual $10,000 contribution to the Belleville Area Museum. The invoice from Van Buren Township was dated Jan. 21;

• Approved having Deputy Treasurer Toni Clark continue her discussions with the Belleville Area District Library about fund-raising and other activities at the media center, including food trucks. Deputy Clark said she contacted the lady who organized the food trucks at the high school. The first time they ran out of food and space and made a lot of revenue. The second event was also very successful. They got 10% of the vendor’s profit. “This could be a positive moving force for everybody,” Clark said. Oddy said to turn it over to the library since the township is leasing the property to the library;

• Heard supervisor Bowman announce his board liaison appointments, starting with appointing himself to the building/ordinance department. He appointed trustee Tim Rush to Parks and Recreation, clerk Hurst to the senior center, trustee LaPorte to the fire department, and trustee Oddy to the planning commission and zoning board of appeals as ex-officio member of each;

• Heard Fire Chief Januszyk report on grants he has received, including a new battery-operated JAWS worth $40,000, with a 10% match. He said the grant they got two years ago finally came through and they got the turnout gear; and

• Approved the request of Trustee Morgan to add an item to the agenda for people to bring up topics to allow the public to have input and interaction. Clerk Hurst suggested it be put on the workshop agenda and trustees said they want information given to them on items to be discussed. Oddy asked that an agenda be provided for the workshop.