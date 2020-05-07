Sumpter Township sets special in-person meeting on May 5

Sumpter Township Supervisor John Morgan called a special, in-person meeting of the township board for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, with six items on the agenda. Later, after building department clerk Brad Wheelock resigned, the agenda was revised to list seven items.

After that, the agenda was revised to list eight items under New Business.

The agenda was scheduled to include payment of the following warrants:

• Processed payments through March 31, 2020, totaling $90,014.23;

• Processed check run April 15, 2020, totaling $90,362.78;

• Processed check run April 29, 2020 totaling $153,570.03; and

• Extend authorization approved at the March 24, 2020 regular board meeting for payment of essential bills and warrants with finance director review and approval (as directed by post audit policy) through May 29, 2020.

New Business items were:

• Consider approval to cancel May 12 and May 26 board meetings due to Stay Home Order;

• Consider approval to post signage that, when facilities are reopened to the public, upon entering the township hall and senior center a mask or face covering is required;

• Consider approval of the fire tax renewal language for one mill for four years to be placed on the Aug. 4, 2020 ballot and Resolution #2020-09;

• Consider Resolution 2020-10 approving $5 per hour Duty Pay for the essential workers that are currently working, for hours worked April 6-May 3 with reevaluation after that by the township board on whether to extend it;

• Consider approval to purchase a UniMac commercial turnout gear washer for the fire department from Universal Laundry Machinery at a cost of $7,596;

• Consider approval to adopt a $5,200 salary amendment (raise) to the finance director’s contract;

• Consider approval to advertise for a building department clerk due to the resignation of Brad Wheelock; and

• Consider approval to name Supervisor as person authorized to call back furloughed workers.

(When information is available from this meeting, the Independent will report on whether the above is approved. The minutes and the video of the April 2 special meeting are yet to be released to the public.)