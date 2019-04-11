Sumpter Township sets silent auction to sell unneeded items

At the April 9 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Supervisor John Morgan announced that there will be a silent auction in the community center gym from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, for items no longer being used by the township.

He also announced that in observance of Earth Day, the Supervisor’s office will be giving away White Pine trees starting at 4:30 p.m., April 24. One hundred trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, one per address, he said.

Supervisor Morgan said those wishing to get a tree will be required to show identification to prove that the person is a resident of Sumpter Township.

Morgan said his office applied for a grant from the Department of Natural Resources and was successful in getting the trees.