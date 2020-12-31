Sumpter Township resident arraigned on felony assault charges

According to a news release from Sumpter Township Police, Dajon Donte Lewis, 18, of Sumpter Township, was arraigned Dec. 25 at 34th District Court on the following charges:

• One count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder;

• One count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); and

• Two counts of felony firearm.

Lewis is being held in the Wayne County Jail on $100,000 cash or surety bond and his probable cause conference is set for Jan. 6 before Judge Tina Brooks Green.

He is to have no contact with the victim or the home on Edgewood Drive where the shooting occurred.

The charges brought against Lewis result from a home invasion on Dec. 14 on Edgewood Drive, in the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community on Rawsonville Road. Police said during the incident, the defendant produced a handgun and a struggle ensued which resulted in a 22-year-old resident of the home being shot through the leg.

The defendant fled the location but was located and taken into custody in the Ypsilanti area by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

The Sumpter news release said, “We thank them for their hard work and assistance in this case.”

This was not a random crime and the defendant and the victim are acquaintances, the news release said.