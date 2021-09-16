Sumpter Township records fight against blight in new report

At its Aug. 24 zoom meeting, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees heard Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke announce he is starting a new monthly ordinance report, which board members had in their packet.

He said in February they decided to form an Ordinance Committee with Officer Gregory, Lt./Det. John Toth, Karen Woodington, Brad Wheelock, Kevin Scott, Chris Brinkmeier, attorney Young, and Administrator Michelle Cole meeting every month to address blight problems, with Director Luke in attendance on occasion.

The report does not list names and addresses but shows an overview of where the township stands in fighting blight. He said some people had a “don’t tread on me” attitude and others had taken blighted buildings down the next day.

There are 16 active investigations, 21 active court cases, and 156 closed/completed investigations year to date. He said the goal is to clean the township up and make everyone responsible for their own areas.

“Once the word gets out, we’re going to have fewer and fewer uncooperative residents … hopefully,” he said.

In other business at the Aug. 24 meeting the board:

• Decided to wait until the next meeting to hire the suitable candidate for the senior driver position, since Clerk Esther Hurst said the board members haven’t seen the person’s application yet;

• Heard Clerk Hurst announce that there is a Vendor and Buyers’ Market set for Sept. 18 and tables are $10 each. Forgotten Harvest is set for the second and fourth Mondays of the month; there is a cabinet in front of the senior center with free books, puzzles, and books to share; the senior center has a lending center for walkers and other health items; and the Community Center is a cooling center Monday through Friday during the week and at any other times by calling dispatch at (734) 461-6898;

• Heard Treasurer Vincent Warren announce he had no treasurer’s report because there was “nothing new to report” and that his office is fully staffed and serving the residents;

• Heard attorney Young report that Ron Traskos is leaving after almost 60 years of financial auditing service to Sumpter because the firm’s business model is changing. Young said Traskos recommended that Cari Ford from his office, who has been doing accounting services for the township for a long time, continue as independent contractor at a cost of $95 per hour part time at the pleasure of the board. Ford currently gets $160 per hour. Young said he recommends the board approve this and, although he hadn’t placed it on the agenda for board action, he will consider it approved if the board approves his attorney’s report, which it did. When Trustee Morgan asked if they couldn’t give Traskos a plaque for his service to the township, Young said he personally would like to look into something “really cool” for Traskos, like a clock, and he said he could spend some of his own money;

• Heard Trustee Matthew Oddy, who was chairing the meeting, give announcements for the absent supervisor, thanking the DPW team which put in 72 hours of overtime between Aug. 7 and 15 to help handle the major storm. He said they pumped out 45 sewage-grinder pumps because there was no electricity and handled 100 calls. He said first responders were also out 24 hours a day and he praised their work. He also said 73 households were serviced on Aug. 23 by Forgotten Harvest and the next free food will be passed out from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13;

• Heard Trustee LaPorte say there is a new 50” monitor in the fire station, arranged for by Public Safety Director Luke and Fire Chief Rick Brown. He said it’s an interactive map that shows where calls are. He said the same screen is on the fire fighters’ phones. LaPorte reported after the storm they had a resident trapped in his car with a live wire over the car and he had to be rescued; and

• Heard Oddy announce Supervisor Bowman’s appointment of members of the new Newsletter Committee. They are Treasurer Warren, Administrator Cole, and Trustees Oddy and Rush.