Sumpter Township gets DNR grant for 2019 Arbor Day celebration

The 2019 Community Forestry Grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Forest Resources Division have been announced.

Sumpter Township is among the 11 grant recipients who are sharing $89,590 in awards.

Sumpter will get $250 for an Arbor Day celebration. Other communities getting grants for Arbor Day observances are Grandville, $500, and Royal Oak, $490.

Several communities are getting grants for public street and park tree inventories and plans: Canton Township, $11,100; Hamtramck, $13,800; Rochester Hills, $20,000; Coldwater $20,000; Mason, $9,500; and Village of Empire, $7,450.

Park Township in Ottawa County is getting $2,000 for educational signage for trees in parks and the Michigan Association of Conservation Districts in Ingham County is getting $4,500 for the Michigan Envirothon Competition.

The state says the competitive grant program pays for projects that create and sustain local programs. It’s a partnership between the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service. Projects must be completed by Sept. 1.