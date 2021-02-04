Sumpter Township distributing limited number of face masks

Sumpter Township is in receipt of a limited supply of masks from Wayne County. The township board is distributing the masks to township residents.

The masks come in packages of five. Due to the limited quantities, the residents are asked to limit themselves to one package per household.

The masks are available daily at each of the township hall entrances and at the Sumpter Community Center main entrance doors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.