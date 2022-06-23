Sumpter Township calls two special meetings for Thursday, June 23

Sumpter Township Supervisor Tim Bowman called a special township board meeting for 6 p.m., Thursday, June 23, to consider a maturing certificate of deposit and also payments to MERS (Michigan Employees’ Retirement System).

Following that meeting, a special meeting of the Sumpter Township Planning Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. On that agenda is a proposed 4.878-acre pond development at 51150 Arkona Rd. and a large, grid-tied solar array at the NW corner of Haggerty and Wear roads.