Sumpter Township board approves repair to sewer pump station

Ken Kunka, Sumpter Township Director of Water and Sewer, gave a report to the township board on the deteriorating sewer pump station at the corner of Sumpter and Willis roads and how it needed immediate attention.

He said on Thanksgiving Day there was a high-level alarm because of the corrosion and they had a hard time getting the pump started.

Kunka gave the lengthy report, with photos shown on the board room monitors, during the work/study session of the township board meeting on Dec. 11.

It was not put on the agenda, but Supervisor John Morgan while giving his Supervisor’s Report asked for, and received a motion and unanimous approval of the price quote for the repair.

Kunka said escaping hydrogen sulfide gas has eroded the cabinet and the concrete, and ductile iron discharge pipes.

He said he got price quotes from two firms and chose SCADA ($18,975) over C&C ($41,483.50) for replacement of the control box because of the price. SCADA will install the new control panel and provide startup services for $5,650.

Utilities Management Services of Willis will use confined space procedures and replace all ductile iron in the wet well and replace it with 8” Sch80 PVC with all necessary connections and fittings and connect to the piping outside of the wet well.

They will have to divert the sewage for seven to ten days, 24 hours a day, which adds to the cost.

The cost was estimated at from $35,000 to $50,000, with a notation, “This should not be considered a ‘not to exceed’ price, but we are more than certain that we can make the repairs under the proposed estimate.”

Trustee Don LaPorte said the $15,000 spread in price is not acceptable.

Treasurer Ken Bednark said, “I, too, was concerned” at the open-end bid.

“I’d be more comfortable with a ‘not to exceed’ number,” Trustee LaPorte said. “It could go way up because it’s open-ended.”

“I used to work on installing those when I was in college,” said Trustee Tim Rush, noting it may be installed incorrectly because the gases shouldn’t be getting into it.

“I agree,” Treasurer Bednark said.

Trustee Rush said they could run into the same thing again at the other pumps.

Kunka said this pump was installed in 2004-5 and it is the worst pump. He said there are three lift stations in the township, with the other two at Martinsville and Willis/Rawsonville.

When asked about the sewer smell at the Sumpter/Willis station, Kunka said, “The next step is working on the smell.” He said that will be looked at when they have people come out to look at the whole system.

Supervisor Morgan asked for a motion to accept the price quotes during his Supervisor’s Report in the regular meeting. When board members again questioned the price, Morgan said he wanted to defer to the expertise of Kunka. Morgan said Kunka and Hennessey Engineering recommended the work.

In other business at the Dec. 11 meeting, the board:

• Unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit all marijuana establishments within the boundaries of Sumpter Township. There was no discussion on the subject. The second reading and final adoption of the ordinance is expected at a meeting in January. It will take effect 30 days after publication. Violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction with a fine from $100 to $500;

• Approved opting out of Michigan Public Act 152 that recommends a public employee pay 20% of their medical benefit plan costs and limits the amount the public employer may contribute to a medical benefit plan. Sumpter Township’s employees pay 10% of their medical benefit plan costs, but the township does not exceed the limits set. “For this reason we must opt out of Public Act 152 at this time,” Finance Director Scott Holtz said in his written financial report read by Treasurer Bednark. Holtz noted this is a budget item for fiscal year 2020;

• Approved closing township hall from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. AFSCME employees will use a floating holiday for Dec. 26 and paid time off or vacation time will be used for Dec. 27 and 28. Township hall will reopen on Jan. 2;

• Approved sending Deputy Clerk Dawn Hadyniak to attend the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks Institute conference from March 10-15 at Central Michigan University at a cost not to exceed $1,350;

• Approved renewal of the contract with Brownstown Township for dog shelter services. The contract is for three years, January 2019 through December 31, 2021;

• Approved hiring Vincent Tocco as a paid-on-call firefighter with the condition he passes the physical. Tocco said he has lived in the township for three years. He said he decided he wanted to be a fire fighter, so he dropped 60 pounds and is training every day;

• Approved sending Sgts. Beth Egerer and Brian Steffani to the 2019 Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff & Command Executive Leadership Program. The session starts in February and ends in October, entailing one week a month. The total cost of $6,500 will come from the police department forfeiture fund. Other officers that have already graduated from the school are: Chief Eric Luke, Lt. Patrick Gannon, Det./Sgt. John Toth, Sgt. Chris McGlynn, and Sgt. James Cayce;

• Changed its direction to Finance Director Holtz about attending meetings. They voted to require him to attend only quarterly meetings when budget amendments are ready and at the request of the board. They still want him to give his written reports on agenda items;

• Approved awarding the bid to have the township hall carpets cleaned by Stathakis of Farmington Hills for $798.75 on a weekend or while the township hall is closed for the holidays. A second estimate was for $825 from Springer’s Complete Carpet Care of Belleville;

• Approved the hiring committee’s recommendation to hire Bradley Wheelock as Building Department Clerk to start Jan. 2. Eighteen people applied for the position and seven were interviewed. Supervisor Morgan said that Wheelock has done a lot around Van Buren Township and “He’s well-known … He’s a keeper.” It was noted he passed his background check;

• Heard Treasurer Bednark report that over the last three weeks everything is happening in his office that is supposed to happen and they are doing daily reconciliations. He said Deputy Treasurer Vern Morse is doing an outstanding job. He thanked Holtz and Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis for assistance with the fine points. “We’re looking good. All problems have been fixed,” he said;

• Heard Clerk Hurst remind residents that hard hats and safety vests are required for visiting Carleton Farms landfill. Resident Mary Ban said because people don’t want to abide by the new rules, her road is being dumped on and it has received cushions and three tires and other items. “Restricting them there [at the landfill], will result in dumping,” she said; and

• Heard Ban describe the grading on her road by a county truck on Sunday, Dec. 9. She said the truck pushed the dirt from the middle of the road to the sides, forming berms along the side. Ban said she was trying to drive out to go to church but the berm was too high. Finally, the man in the truck eased it down enough for her to go to church.”