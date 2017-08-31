Sumpter to opt out of new MMFLA law for marijuana dispensaries

If the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees approves the second reading of a new ordinance at its next meeting on Sept. 12, it will be the first municipality in the tri-community to officially opt out of the state’s new Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA).

At its regular meeting Aug. 22, the Sumpter board voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to amend the current zoning ordinances regarding the use and operation of medical marijuana facilities, as recommended by the planning commission.

The ordinance was explained as being to finish work started in the past to add medical marijuana language to the language for each zoning district under the Michigan Marijuana Act.

But, it is more than that.

While there has been little public discussion before the Sumpter board about the MMFLA that takes effect in December, this ordinance definitely declares that Sumpter is opting out of the state law that allows dispensaries.

The Purpose of this ordinance explains in the beginning that it allows medical marijuana caregiver facilities in certain zoning classifications.

Then, “… That notwithstanding any language contained in any Township Ordinance to the contrary, it is the intent and official action of the Township of Sumpter, to clearly elect not to participate in any manner and not to be a part of any permitted use, uses, or operations that may be allowed under the State of Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, being Public Act 281 of 2016 (MMFLA). By enactment of this Ordinance, the Township of Sumpter does absolutely and effectively opt out of any participation under the MMFLA.”

At its Aug. 22 meeting, the township board also:

• Voted unanimously to purchase and install one handicapped-accessible door on the west entrance of the township hall at a cost of $2,920.60 from Michigan Commercial Door, which had the lower of two bids. The door will have push buttons on the inside and outside of the door and two handicapped parking signs will be placed at parking spaces outside the door in the parking lot. Sumpter Township attorney Rob Young said the installation of the door was on hold waiting for federal Community Development Block Grant funds to come in. He said February or March was too soon to get bids which are good for only so long. He said the funds were released in July. “This idea has been in place for six, seven, eight months,” Young said. The lack of such a door had been an issue in the 2016 election;

• Approved the retirement, with regrets, of fire fighter William Simmons effective Sept. 1;

• Approved the hiring of David Behrendt as a fire fighter pending outcome of his physical evaluation. He said he has lived in Sumpter for 90% of his life. He introduced his wife and three children;

• Approved the first reading of the repeals of Section 6.55 and portions of Sections 4.15.2 and 4.16.2 of the Sumpter Township Zoning Ordinance, as recommended by the planning commission. At a recent meeting Young said those sections referencing placement of provisionary centers were enacted when the township thought it knew what the state was going to do on Medical Marijuana and it was wrong. They do not make sense and need to be repealed, he said;

• Heard Fire Chief Januszyk remind everyone that the annual chicken broil will be at noon, Sept. 10, at the Sumpter Fire hall. Tickets are $10 each;

• Heard Supervisor John Morgan announce that Bemis Road is being paved; three flagpoles have been installed in front of township hall for the American, State, and Sumpter flags and lights are being installed; and everyone is welcome to the Aug. 27 ice cream social from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge;

• Heard Trustee Don Swinson announce it is a Fusion not a Focus that is being given away by Atchinson and the Chamber of Commerce. He reminded everyone that the 22nd-annual Don Rochon Memorial Car Show is Sept. 17;

• Heard Trustee Don LaPorte report he looked into possible delays of the Huron Valley Ambulance caused by the closure of the Waltz Road Bridge. He got a letter from HVA that said it is able to post mapping changes and route around any closures. It also has changed where it is staging the ambulances and has an improved response time of 30 seconds faster than before the bridge closing. HVA reported it had a 12-minute response time 90% of the time;

• Heard State Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, who represents Sumpter in Lansing, announce his presence at the meeting and offer to stay after the meeting to answer any questions or concerns people may have; and

• Went into closed-door session to discuss the Aug. 21 attorney’s opinion letter on the medical marijuana grow facility at 19435 Sumpter Road and to discuss an update on the Fraternal Order of Police contra