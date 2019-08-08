Sumpter Solar Services featured on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, local solar installer Sumpter Solar Services is happy to be contributing to the country’s energy mix.

Sumpter Solar Services has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, achieving a rank of 411 on the magazine’s 2019 Top Solar Contractors list.

Matt Kadwell is the owner of Sumpter Solar Services, located on Sumpter Road near Clay Road, just north of township hall.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States.

Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial, and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

“Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World.

“Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It’s a great time to be a solar installer, and we’re happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list.”

The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year — enough to power 2.3 million average American homes. This increase in

installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30% federal investment tax credit steps down to 26% next year.

Sumpter Solar Services expects to install 20 new solar arrays in the Ann Arbor/Detroit area this year. Sumpter Solar Services employs 4 workers who installed 108,000 watts of solar power in 2018, and expects to install over 200,000 watts this year. Since its founding in 2017 the company has installed 129,000 watts of solar. The company was founded to help solar owners take care of their systems, then quickly expanded into doing new installations due to frequent requests.

“We are excited to be a part of this exclusive list of top solar installers across the nation — one of only four Michigan contractors to make the list,” said Matt Kadwell, the owner of Sumpter Solar Services.

Kadwell can be reached at (734) 512-7508 and matt@sumptersolarservices.com