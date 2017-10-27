Sumpter sets up committee to bring recommendation on marijuana

At its work/study meeting on Oct. 10, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees was advised by Supevisor John Morgan of a fact-finding committee he has set up to study the new Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act that goes into effect at the end of this year.

The committee will be tasked with making a recommendation to the board about opting in or out of dispensaries and other aspects of the MMFLA.

“I don’t have a clue what ‘E’ is all about,” Supervisor Morgan said, referring to item E on that night’s agenda. “I don’t know why it’s even on here.”

Item E read: “Consider holding a public informational meeting regarding the changes in the Michigan Medical Marijuana laws at the community center gym on November 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.”

Clerk Esther Hurst said she put it on the agenda because she wanted more information.

“That’s exactly what that committee’s going to do,” Supervisor Morgan said. “This is a conflict with what the board was going to do. The board didn’t sanction that” item.

Clerk Hurst said people could come to the meeting and give their opinions and ask questions.

Trustee Matthew Oddy said citizens could go to the committee for presentations. He said he agrees with Clerk Hurst that the public should be able to give input.

“I don’t believe it’s undermining anybody on the board,” said Treasurer Peggy Morgan concerning the meeting proposed. “It’s to find out what the residents want … see what our public thinks.”

“Matt will allow people to come and present to the committee,” Clerk Hurst said. “I didn’t know that.”

Trustee Don LaPorte said even the state of Michigan doesn’t know what the rules are. He asked if the committee would be hearing both sides — those for and against.

“It’s fair to the public to hear both sides,” Treasurer Morgan said. “We should vote on that meeting tonight.”

Oddy said the committee wouldn’t have an agenda and it would be glad to have people come to its meetings.

“The state doesn’t know what each hand is doing,” said Mary Ban. “Don’t put your cart before your horse … Maybe people have their own little agenda … There’s a lot of people who have their own agendas.”

She said people had come to the township meeting who made the marijuana business sound glamorous.

“It’s not,” Ban said. “It’s ruining a lot of lives.”

When the regular meeting began and the board got to approval of agenda, Oddy made the motion to approve the agenda with the removal of item E and LaPorte seconded. The motion was approved without dissent.

Don Pittman asked why item E was removed and Supervisor Morgan said the board is setting up a committee to study it and help the board make a decision.

“It’s open to the public,” Oddy said again, noting it would be securing information.

“I thought it was good for the public to express their opinions,” Pittman said.

Oddy said the state hasn’t released the rules and regulations which isn’t giving residents enough information.

Board attorney Rob Young said there are no rules. He said the head of LARA called him and said he heard Sumpter Township was opting into the MMFLA.

Supervisor Morgan said he didn’t want to have a big debate on this right then and Oddy said it’s not an agenda item any more, so the man would have to give his opinion at the end of the meeting.

Young said LARA chairman Rick Johnson expressed to him that they have no rules and communities are looking for information and infrastructure rules. He said they will be asking for the background of the applicant and years of tax returns.

Supervisor Morgan cut off the discussion and went on with the agenda items.

During his police report, Chief Eric Luke reported on the recent 5K Heroes on Hinz run. He said 10 members of his department plus 13 friends and family took part. The Sumpter department won a $500 cash prize which will be used for a new memorial of the late Officer Roy Graham at the police department. Lt. Patrick Gannon participated in the half marathon, Chief Luke said.

“Chief Luke and the police department does a great job,” said Supervisor Morgan. “Anyone who bends down to disparage you…All the people in Sumpter Township appreciate you … We appreciate you… We all thank you. ..We all think you’re doing a great job.” There was a standing ovation at this point.

“My officers make my job easy,” responded Chief Luke. “With that pride, when somebody attacks my department … I’m very disppointed in last week’s paper… It portrays my department as out of control … I reached out to the Independent to let them know what I think. They threw the department under the bus with no justification.”

In other business at the Oct. 10 meeting the board:

• Heard Supervisor Morgan announce the members of his MMFLA fact-finding committee: Supervisor Morgan, Trustee Oddy, Trustee Sheena Barnes, planning consultant Chris Akins, Police Chief Luke, Fire Chief Joe Januszyk, and Ken Bednark. They will meet and set regular meeting times which will be announced to the public. Attorney Young said if people wished to present information, they can;

• Awarded the septic bid for 26781 Sumpter Road to Artistic Landcare & Site Utilities for $19,900, contingent upon all proper permits obtained and township attorney Young’s review. This is housing rehab and will be paid with federal Community Development Block Grant funds;

• Approved repairing the main firefight pump for Engine 51, at a cost of $1,902.61;

• Approved Chief Luke’s recommendation to send Sgts. John Toth, Beth Egerer, and Brian Steffani to Police Staff and Command training starting February 2018 and ending in October 2018. This entails one week a month and cost is $3,000 per student. Paid for with forfeiture money.