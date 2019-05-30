Sumpter Senior Center gets new 32-foot SMART bus

Before the May 14 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, a ribbon-cutting was held to dedicate the Senior Center’s new 32-foot SMART bus with a 26-passenger capacity. The senior bus travels 34 miles a day and assists 15,000 seniors annually. The Senior Center provides rides to those who need assistance getting to and from the Senior Center, banks, grocery stores, and other daily necessities. The current fleet is made up of three vehicles and with this upgrade, the service hopes to be able to assist even more individuals in the community. Sumpter’s population is 9,549 and 2,389 of those are over the age of 55, well within the eligible age of the program. The Senior Center offers free trips in the area and charges a small fee for trips outside of the township.