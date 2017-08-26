Sumpter Progressive League distributes more than 120 full backpacks

At the Aug. 22 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Karitha Hanible announced that the Sumpter Progressive Civic League distributed more than 120 backpacks filled with school supplies at its event on Saturday at Graham Park.

She thanked Police Chief Eric Luke and Fire Chief Joseph Januszyk for having a police officer teaching internet safety and a fire engine on the scene to explore.

Although children were supposed to register for the event, more came than expected. But, First Missionary Baptist Church brought some filled backpacks to the scene, so all the children could be served.