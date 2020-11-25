Sumpter Police issue Nixle alert on closing of township offices to public

The Sumpter Township Police Department sent out the following Nixle Advisory on Thursday morning, Nov. 19:

Sumpter Township Hall, Community Center, and Recycling Facilities Closed In Response to COVID Increases.

At a special board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees directed the closure to the public of the Township Hall, Community Center, and recycling facilities until 12/31/2020 (or further notice).

This closure corresponds to Michigan’s escalating response to the dramatic statewide increase in COVID cases, especially in Southeast Michigan. We are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of township employees and the public we serve.

Please note, Sumpter Township Hall will still be fully staffed and providing services to the residents. The intent is to close the facilities to public traffic and safely conduct necessary resident business and activities by appointment (and curbside, if possible) ONLY or by mail or telephone, when possible.

Please call the specific department you require interaction with for further details and additional information.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Department phone list:

Building Department (734) 256-4420

Water Department (734) 256-4415

Treasurer’s office (734) 256-4417

Supervisor’s office (734) 256-4411

Assessor (734) 256-4413

Clerk’s office (734) 256-4407

Senior Center (734) 461-9373