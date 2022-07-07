Sumpter planners OK 4.878-acre pond, 10 acres of solar panels

At a special meeting on June 23, the Sumpter Township Planning Commission approved a 4.878-acre pond at 51150 Arkona Rd.

John Enos, principal at Carlisle Wortman of Ann Arbor, serves as the commission’s planner and he explained the project.

He said the applicant, Ed Girard of Mannick & Smith, wants to build a pond for property owner Rocky Frazier, and the township has detailed rules in its ordinance on setbacks and other things so they will not allow it to become a gravel pit. It is being built as an amenity and meets the requirements of the ordinance.

Mannik & Smith is a good contractor and has significant experience, Enos said.

Wayne County has to approve erosion control and all soil must remain on-site, according to the ordinance.

Enos said with this pond they want some to go off-site, but he doesn’t want this to become an excavation where they are selling the top soil.

Girard said the problem is, there is only so much property in the parcel around the 4.878-acre pond and if the excavations are piled up it would cause flooding on the neighbor’s property.

“I know that property and there’s too much being dug out for the site to hold,” said Commissioner John Honey. “That’s a lot of dirt.”

Enos asked where they intend to put it and the contractor said they will sell it to homeowners or new home builders and, “There’s not much sand around.”

Trustee Matt Oddy who sits on the Planning Commission said they could do the math to find out how much will be excavated. He said they need to keep as much on the property as they can.

“Try to keep as much as possible on the property and go to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a variance because you don’t want to damage the neighbor’s property,” Enos said.

Girard said there’s no topsoil there and it’s a hill which adds to the volume. He said the back part of the property is wooded and the other part is wetlands.

Commissioner Richard Pokerwinski asked what the pond would be used for and he was told it’s for fishing.

“This body cannot approve a violation of the ordinance,” Oddy said and Enos replied that it can approve it with stipulations. He told Girard that he would talk to him and work out the situation with the excavations. He said he believes the ZBA would look favorably upon it.

Enos said Girard has built enough ponds to know he needs the county permit and for EGLE to look at the wetlands.

Enos said they will try to keep the sand in the township as much as possible. He said he’s sure the neighbor will keep a watch on the project.

When asked how long it would take, Girard said it goes fast. He said he did one in six months and a five-acre pond in three months getting rid of what is excavated as he goes.

The motion was passed unanimously to approve the application with the recommendations from Enos, the proper permits, keeping as much in the township as possible, no drainage onto the neighbor, and approval on a variance from the ZBA.

Solar grid array

The commission also unanimously approved an application for a solar array grid to be located on 12 acres at the northwest corner of Haggerty and Wear roads, parcel # 82-81-089-99-0013-703, owned by Kay Brainerd.

Enos said there is a lot of activity in Southeastern Michigan for solar grids, including one proposed for 1,000 acres in Augusta Township. Those opposing it are concerned about farmland and open space.

He said this one is a moderate to small portion on vacant property for 10 acres of solar panels. Enos said there is a gray area in the Sumpter ordinance and the staff was uncomfortable about approving this administratively. They will be screening the home to the north, he said. There will be a six-foot fence and low maintenance.

“I’m recommending approval of this,” Enos said, noting it is a well-done plan. He said he wants to make sure she has a customer — neighbors or DTE. He said they have done a nice job and it can be approved with conditions.

The engineer said Brainerd has only one neighbor next to the house she bought and all the requirements are met. He said they can’t get the agreement with DTE until they have approval from the township.

Enos said this is a separate property from her house and the solar grid is the principal use of the property. The engineer said the grid could be expanded in the future.

Oddy said when it grows in the future, they’ll have to follow the ordinance for 75’ setbacks and the engineer said they have 75’ setbacks on this plan.

Enos said if they expand, they’ll have to come back to the township to make sure they meet the conditions.

“This solar train is moving forward and it’s quite contentious and very large, nearly 1,000 acres in Augusta which could be approved,” Enos said. He said residents put their NIMBY (not in my back yard) hat on. He said residents could say it is taking away from the rural character of Sumpter Township.

He said the township could determine how much solar it wants. He said some townships are limiting according to the type of soil to protect farmland. He said some do not allow another solar array within a three-mile radius.

“I like the radius separation,” Enos said. He said land is needed for residential development.

Oddy said he sees a lot of solar arrays, but not with wind power included. He said it would be a perfect place to maximize.

The engineer said the winds are better in the Thumb area. He said when the snow falls, the solar output is zero. When it’s cloudly, it’s 30%.

Oddy recommended the commission review the pond ordinance, limiting the pond area to lot size and putting in any other restrictions. He also would like to see the solar ordinance reviewed again, in the light of new issues found in other communities. He also would like to have it very clear on how to distinguish large arrays from small. He said they could look at sizes and soil conditions. He said the 1,000 acres array area is huge.

Enos said a lot of communities are doing moratoriums. When there are guys out there looking around, the township goes for a moratorium.

Oddy said the minutes could reflect that they recommend to the board for the board to ask the commission to review the pond and solar ordinances.

Commissioner Honey said they are looking for farmland already cleared.

Enos said there is a lot of change in the procedures with them mapping farm tiles for when the array is discontinued. They leave aluminum poles and a lot of concrete in the ground when they pull out and go. And, they bring in sheep and bees.