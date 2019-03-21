Sumpter planners need residents to submit pictures for Master Plan

The Sumpter Township Planning Commission needs pictures of the township to put into its new 71-page Master Plan. Spring photos are best, said township planning consultant Chris Atkin of Carlisle Wortman.

During a 20-minute meeting on March 14, the planning commission voted unanimously to send its new Master Plan, prepared by Atkin, onto the township board for review.

After the township board reviews it, the board will ask the clerk to send it on to surrounding communities, utilities, the railroad, and others with interests in the township for further review during a 63-day period.

After comments from these units, if there are no changes, the planning commission will hold a public hearing and the commission with adopt the Master Plan. That probably will be in June or July, Atkin said.

The photos from the community will be added until it is adopted and Atkin said, in the past, he has seen Master Plans in other communities get more pictures inserted even after adoption. He said photos can be taken this spring or can be from the past.

On March 14, the commission made some minor edits, including upgrading the text to show that a satellite branch of the library will be across the street from township hall. It previously had stated a district library agreement has been made.

Atkin said there is space at the end to insert the public comments submitted on line concerning what residents want to see for the township. He said there are 72 pages of comments that will be added and they will be verbatim.