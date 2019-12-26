Sumpter OKs sending Sgt. Joseph Balowski to Staff/Command School

Sumpter Township Police Sgt. Joseph Balowski will attend the 2020 Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff and Command.

This was approved at the regular meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees on Dec. 10. Tuition cost of $3,250 will be paid from the police department forfeiture account. The school starts in February and ends in October, entailing one week a month over the nine months.

In his request Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police Eric Luke said Sgt. Balowski was promoted last July to fill the sergeant position left vacant by the retirement of Chris McGlynn. Balowski is now the sole supervisor in the police department without the critical executive-level training this program provides.

“Starting his supervisory duties off on the right foot with this program is vital to the uniformity in decision making we expect from all of our supervisory personnel,” Director Luke wrote.

“I note that upon Sgt. Balowski’s anticipated graduation in the fall of 2020, the Sumpter Township Police Department will have eight graduates of this prestigious program. Quite a feat for a small department but indicative of the enormous weight we place on decision making from our supervisors.”

After some discussion, Fire Chief Joe Januszyk said he had asked for command training for fire fighters, who must be trained in other skills under state law.

Supervisor John Morgan said the township encourages employees to take college classes to help with their jobs and the township reimburses them.

In other business at the Dec. 10 meeting, the board:

• Approved sending clerk office assistant Dawn Hadyniak to attend the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks Institute in March at a cost not to exceed $1,350. Hadyniak resigned as deputy clerk in May and became office assistant. The board motion on her transition stated she would be able to continue MAMC certification and join the union. Anthony Burdick replaced her as deputy clerk. Later, Hadyniak went on maternity leave and her mother, Maria Beaudrie took over her office assistant position. Clerk Esther Hurst said Beaudrie was still working, but Hadyniak was expected to be back on Monday and then Beaudrie wouldn’t be there any more;

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the AFSCME Local 1882.14 on the van driver/utility part-time position that allows him to not be a member of the union, but he would get union benefits. In 2015 when Bud Morgan was hired, he stated he did not wish to be in the union. This agreement states while he is not in the union, he is subject to coverage by the bargaining agreement. His duties also are clarified. His rate of pay will be consistent with the hourly wage applicable to the union agreement and he will be subject to all rate increases set forth;

• Approved formalization of a contractual arrangement between Post, Smythe, Lutz and Ziel of Wayne for accounting service work performed by CPA Cari Ford at a rate of $157.50 per hour. Projected hours through year end are eight hours per week;

• Approved a resolution on Property Tax Payment Designee Appointments to collect/receive tax payments per Public Act 129 of 2019, with a contingency requested by Trustee Matt Oddy that the board will follow up with a meeting after the holidays to address supervision of people working in the treasurer’s office. Treasurer Ken Bednark was not present at the meeting to respond to Trustee Oddy’s comments. Treasurer Bednark had requested the following be approved: Wendy Snook, deputy treasurer; Erica Campbell, treasurer’s clerk; and Anna Winter, water billing clerk. Attorney Rob Young said the new law takes immediate effect. It was noted that Anna Winter, the employee questioned by Oddy, is supervised by the financial director Michelle Cole;

• Approved 2020 dates for the Sumpter Township workshop and regular meetings, as well as planning commission meetings;

• Heard a report that on Thanksgiving Day there was a water main break in south Sumpter and bottled water was delivered to those involved and the line fixed the next day;

• Was informed all water bills that were due Feb. 28 and were still due Aug. 31 will be rolled into the Winter Tax bill;

• Approved an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas provider, as worked out by Financial Director Cole and attorney Young. Young said approval of his report would include approval of the contract;

• Was reminded the township offices would be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan 1. The treasurer’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 for tax payments only;

• Heard Donald Basham ask questions about handicap parking regulations and business licensing. He asked if he sells things in his house does he need handicap parking. He said he asked the ordinance officer about it and was told if he’s not crippled to forget it. Supervisor Morgan said that was not an appropriate response. Director Luke said he has looked into the issue and found it to be a business license and zoning issue. Supervisor Morgan asked Basham to give the township a chance to look into that issue. Basham also asked about inspections of businesses;

• Heard Donald Barrington Robinson ask how many fire hydrants had been inspected and Supervisor Morgan replied, “Just make your comments and sit down.” Robinson replied, “I have three minutes,” and Morgan said, “You’ve got two left.” Robinson said there were many trailers on vacant land in the township and he is the only one persecuted for this. “I’ve already talked with the inspector general. It started out of this office with a lie. Look out for BOLO.” Morgan said that sounded like a threat and Oddy chimed in, “Sounds like a threat to me.” Robinson replied, “It’s not a threat but a promise.” He said that BOLO is a police reference to “Be on the Lookout.” Later in the meeting Oddy said BOLO is a knife and he has been threatened with a knife. “Be careful what you say,” Oddy warned Robinson; and

• Heard Mary Ban “thank God that we have freedom to come to a meeting and give our opinions” and Mary Sherwood praised the township parks. She remembered what it was like before they had Parks and Recreation. “Now, it’s so amazing. Very lovely. Very nice.” Supervisor Morgan said a lot of positive things are going on in this township. “We’re doing the best we can with what we have.”