Sumpter kids invited to join in for Gabby’s Games on Aug. 23

The Sumpter Township Public Safety Department and the Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation Commission, in partnership with Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home Community, are inviting township children to a free event –Gabby’s Games — on Friday, Aug. 23.

Gabby’s Games is a day out for kids and public safety, said Public Safety Director Eric Luke.

The free event for children 5-16 years old is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rawsonville Woods Clubhouse, 10825 Rawsonville Rd., Belleville 48111.

Activities will include:

• Inflatables — 60’ obstacle course and wizard castle;

• Dance Revolution;

• Educational seminars;

• Prize raffles;

• Animal Magic exotic animal show (voted Nickelodeon’s “Entertainer of the Year” three times!);

• Police and Fire vehicles;

• Huron Valley Ambulance vehicle;

• And more.

Lunch will be provided while supplies last.

For more information, call (734) 461-4833, extension 305.

Public Safety Director Luke said participants must register to attend and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

He asked the public to be aware that the focus of this event is on children who live in Sumpter Township, but children from surrounding communities will be considered, space permitting.

Registration forms are available at the Rawsonville Woods Clubhouse, the Sumpter Township Police Department or through the following link: http://hstrial-ericluke.homestead.com/~local/~Preview/Flyer5.pdf

Completed registration forms may be turned in to either the Rawsonville Woods Clubhouse or the Sumpter Township Police Department at 23501 Sumpter Rd.

Belleville 48111.