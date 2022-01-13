Sumpter fire fighters work 4.5 hours to put out 25 vehicle fires

On Sunday night, Jan. 9, Sumpter Township fire fighters worked four and a half hours in frigid temperatures to put out fires pushed around by driving winds in the Auto Insurance Auction yard, 8251 Rawsonville Road.

Fire Chief Rick Brown said security guards at the auction yard called in about 7:35 p.m. saying their thermal cameras showed fire in a vehicle.

Chief Brown said the fire started with three vehicles and ended up with 25 on fire, pushed by the strong winds into vehicles with fuel leakage.

He said the yard had hydrants but it was easier to truck in water than try to find the hydrants in the dark. He said they called Augusta Township Fire Department to help bring in water.

Chief Brown said they believe a short in the wiring of a vehicle or other malfunction started the original fire and it was not of suspicious origin.

Chief Brown said it was very cold for the fire fighters, but there were no injuries.