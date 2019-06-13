Sumpter Boy Scout tells township board about his Eagle Project

Lifelong Sumpter Township resident Lucas Snook is an Eagle Scout candidate from Boy Scout Troop 243 in Ypsilanti and he needs help with his project that he wants to complete this year.

Lucas addressed the township board at its May 28 meeting. He said to achieve the highest rank in scouting he needs to execute a service project that will benefit the community.

He said his planned project is to put up two 16’x100’ safety nets along the first and third baselines at the Cloverleaf baseball field 4 behind Lincoln High School. The beneficiary of his project is Lincoln Little League, a 501(c)3 organization.

“I have been involved in Little League baseball for the previous seven years,” he said. “I have seen many injuries and potential injuries at the field that safety netting could have prevented.”

He said the netting would protect many people from foul balls.

He said he obtained estimates on materials that total about $7,000.

“I am seeking financial support to help purchase the materials needed for the project, including galvanized steel poles, 1 ¾” batting cage netting, carabinders and other miscellaneous items. I will also have to rent some equipment to clip the net to the poles.”

Lucas has set up an account at GOFUNDME.com; search for Lucas Snook. He can be reached at (734) 461-3308 for questions or donations. Checks can be made out to Lincoln Little League and sent to the president of Lincoln Little League, 7171 Deer Track Dr., Ypsilanti 48197; in the memo tag it for Lucas Snook Eagle Scout Project.

Lucas said he hopes to have all his funds raised by July 1 and to build the project this summer.

His original project was a pavilion, but that has been changed to the safety nets.