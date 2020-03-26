Sumpter board hires John Linville to replace Leroy Campbell

At a special four-minute meeting beginning at 5 p.m. March 11 the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire John Linville as laborer on the Sumpter Township Water Department as of March 16.

His starting pay is $23.82 per hour, per the union contract. He replaces longtime employee Leroy Campbell, who died at the age of 84 on Christmas Day.

Absent and excused from the meeting were Clerk Esther Hurst and Treasurer Ken Bednark.

The board also voted unanimously to set a public hearing at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, to consider the 2020-21 budget.

The regular meeting of March 10 was not held due to the election.