Summer Safety tips from Waste Management

Waste Management wants you to be safe this summer. We care about every individual in the communities we serve and continue to focus on safety as a top priority.

Children are fascinated by our trucks and how they work, and we want to make sure that their excitement does not lead to harm. In the spirit of “safety first,” WM highly recommends that parents or adult guardians accompany small children when they want to greet or wave at our crews and their trucks.

Summer Safety Tips

• Learn the schedule of when service vehicles are in the area. Waste and recycling trucks, postal vehicles and other package delivery services keep regular schedules within each neighborhood.

• Keep a safe distance from the truck — at least 15 feet. Never climb on the truck. Do not play or stand in or around waste and recycling bins or cans, since you may not know when the truck is coming to empty them.

• Do not attempt or allow children to help with loading any materials into the truck and do not stand behind the truck while it is being loaded. In addition to moving truck parts, debris can come out of the truck when its contents are being compacted.

• Vehicles like Waste Management trucks make frequent stops and often back up, so don’t follow the truck closely while walking, running, biking or skating. Stay alert and listen for the back-up alarm with “beep-beep-beep” sounds.

• There are several areas where the visibility can be restricted for the driver. If you cannot see the driver’s eyes, they may not see you.

• It takes service vehicles about twice as long to stop as a passenger car, so never cut in front of or stop suddenly in front of one. Always keep a safe distance from a truck.

• Every Waste Management truck is equipped with a back-up alarm. Whether you are walking or driving near one of our trucks, if you hear this sound or see the white back-up lights, be sure to move out of the way of the truck.

Have a healthy, happy and safe summer!

Submitted by Kathleen Klein

Community Relations Representative

Waste Management