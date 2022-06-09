Summer events begin at Belleville Area District Library

Registration began June 1 for all ages in the annual Summer Reading Challenge Program at the Belleville Area District Library. To sign up, go to https://bellevillemi.beanstack.org or go to the Juvenile Reference Desk at the library. Begin winning prizes for reading books.

There are many other programs set for June and July.

Teen Programs: Mondays, 7- 8 p.m.

• June 13 – Comic Book Workshop

Learn the art of comic book writing in this hands-on workshop with “Kool Aide Kam, “Kamron Reynolds

• June 20 – Extreme Duct Tape Workshop

MAKE and TAKE your own Duct Tape creations, like bracelets, bookmarks, wallets, purses, or flower/arrow pens. All supplies provided at this fun program.

• June 27 – Interactive Comedy Show with Cameron Zvara

Join us for a hilarious interactive comedy show with Michigan’s own Cameron Zvara.

• July 11 – Baffling Bill Magic and Levitation Show

Explore the mysterious world of magic with the renowned magician, Baffling Bill.

• July 18th – Scheer Genius Magic Show

Enjoy “Scheer Magic” with the famous Doug Scheer

• July 25th – Rock-n-Roll Time Machine

Rock with the oldies at this special musical performance

Independent Readers (Ages 6-11): Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

• June 14 – Surfer Joel’s Comedy Show

Gear up for Reading with Joel as he brings books to life in this hilarious comedy and magic show which will have both kids and grown-ups laughing out loud.

• June 21 – Comedy Show with Gordon Russ

A magical performance providing hilarious entertainment for all ages with a side-splitting magic show featuring the world famous Gordon Russ.

• June 28 – Shake, Rattle & Roll

Get in touch with your Rock-n-Roll roots at this groovy performance.

• July 5 – Alan Kazam Magic Show

Featuring Alan Kazam at this crazy, interactive magic show.

• July 12 – Baffling Bill & Gus the Bunny

The Baffling Bill Magic Show presented by this nationally recognized magician will amaze all with professional illusion and comedy.

• July 19 – Kevin Devine Concert

Get movin’ with this rollicking, interactive music show with Michigan’s own Kevin Devine.

• July 26 – Gratitude Steel Band

Get happy and dance to the live steel pan music of the Gratitude Steel Band!

Preschool Read-to-Me (Ages 1-5): Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

• June 15 – The Music Lady

The Music Lady, Beverly Meyer, wows us with her interactive performance for children and adults to enjoy together. Fun for the whole family!

• June 22 – Kevin Devine Concert

Get movin’ with this rollicking, interactive music show with Michigan’s own Kevin Devine.

• June 29 – Joe Reilly Interactive Music Show

Enjoy songs about nature in this original, interactive music show by Joe Reilly – fun for the whole family!

• July 6 – Gemini

Join the Slomovits Brothers for an entertaining show with traditional music.

• July 13th – Copper Tom Concert

Sing along with Copper Tom and his unique musical show

• July 20 – Drummunity

Join Lori Fithian for a Drummunity Circle – she’ll bring the drums, and YOU get to play them!

• July 27 – Gratitude Steel Band

Get happy and dance to the live steel pan music of the Gratitude Steel Band!

The Belleville Area District Library is located at 167 Fourth St. in downtown Belleville. For more information call (734) 699-3291 or visit www.belleville.lib.mi.us .