Sue Moore retires after 32 years as records clerk for Belleville Police

Sue Moore was showered with good wishes, plaques, hugs and gifts, including a clock from the Belleville Police Department on the occasion of her last day of work for the City of Belleville on June 28.

Moore, of Plymouth Township, was Police Records Clerk for 32 years and dealt with the prosecutor’s office, state officials, forfeiture funds and other documents, under five police chiefs.

Briana Hootman, who now works in the front office, will take over Moore’s job. On June 28 Moore received a certificate of appreciation from Sumpter Township Director of Public Safety/Police Chief Eric Luke, a resident of the City of Belleville. Van Buren Township Director of Public Safety Greg Laurain sent a letter praising her work.

A special cake made by The Bake Shoppe in Sumpter Township honored Moore with an edible Belleville Police badge.